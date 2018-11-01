Worksop fashion shop to flaunt style in Gok Wan show

A Worksop shop owner with more than 25 years of fashion experience is getting the chance to show off her style alongside fashion expert and TV star Gok Wan.

Sheila Malbon, who owns Deuce Ladies Fashions on Ryton Street, is getting the chance to create eight outfits as part of Gok Wan’s One Size Fits All masterclass.

Sheila Malbon on Deuce Ladies Fashions on Ryton Street, with clothing and accessories that she is taking along to the Gok Wan fashion show.

TV star Gok has appeared on ITV’s This Morning to give fashion tips and has several of his own shows, including Gok’s Fashion Fix and How To Look Good Naked.

Sheila, 61, said she “feels really honoured” to be invited to appear alongside him at St Paul’s Hotel and Spa in Sheffield – even though she thought it was a prank when she was first approached.

Sheila, who lives on the St Anne’s estate, said: “I had a phone call and the woman said she was one of Gok’s team.

“The woman said she had seen my shop’s Facebook page and that they were trying to promote small businesses.

“She then asked me if I would like to be part of the tour.

“I thought it was a wind-up so she sent over an email which I had my daughter Carla (Butler) look at.

“She then told me I would be daft not take it – so now I am taking part.”

Sheila will be picking out eight outfits which she will also style to be modelled at the event on November 3.

She said: “I’m a bit nervous but excited – the outfits are totally my choice.

“I’m looking forward to it. I’m glad they approached me and I have had such great comments from customers.

“Everyone has been wishing me well. I feel really honoured.”

She also said she is looking forward to accessorising the outfits – which she said her shop is best known for – specially with gloves, scarves and handbags .

She has also taken part in ‘a few fashion shows’ before.

She said: “I like putting things together and accessorising.”

Shelia selects everything that goes into her shop in person every three weeks and does not buy a lot of each thing so “everyone in Worksop is not dressed the same”.

She said: “My customers range from aged 25 to 80.

“Some of my older clients still go dancing and I try to look after everyone.

“I will try to get them something if they ask – I like to give them a more personal treatment.

“Not many shops can say they have been here as long as I have in this day and age.”