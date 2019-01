How do you fancy working in an office which has, amongst other things, an F1 simulator, table tennis, a pool table and a music area?

Sound good? Well utilities firm XLN has just opened expanded new offices in Sheffield and now needs people to work there.

XLN is looking for new staff

The company is recruiting for customer service, broadband support, tech support and sales jobs with a view to people moving on to management roles in the future.

