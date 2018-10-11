This massive inflatable play park is coming to Meadowhall – and will be first in the UK

A massive inflatable play park that will be the first of its kind in the UK is coming to Sheffield – and will create 60 jobs.

Meadowhall will be the venue for Air Haus, Britain’s first ever interactive and inflatable play zone which will be spread across 15,000 sq ft.

Air Haus

The park has been designed to incorporate extensive sensory technology and will be packed with fun digital games to ramp up excitement and energy for all visitors.

Air Haus will offer a huge arena packed with inflatable challenges, games and activities suitable for everyone from toddlers to adults.

Jack Pendlebury, director of Air Haus said, “Air Haus offers a new and exciting concept for families and friends to enjoy, bringing the very best of technology and traditional games together.

“Meadowhall’s recent £60 million refurbishment has made it the perfect location to launch our UK debut site and we are proud to be joining such a great venue.

“From challenging friends to a race to being able to relax under sensory lights - our new South Yorkshire park has it all.

“With the highest point measuring 8m, visitors will need all the energy they can get to complete the course! The park will also have a restaurant on site to restore guests, ready for the next challenge. In addition to open sessions, families with youngsters will be able to join dedicated toddler sessions, with parents given full use of the park.

There will also be a toddler zone during open sessions, meaning families of mixed ages will be able to use and enjoy the park together.

Mr Pendlebury added: “Trampoline parks have swept the UK over the last four years with them becoming a standard addition to the leisure facilities in towns and cities.

“Air Haus aim to innovate and stay ahead of the current trends and create a new and exciting concept.

“Designed in Holland and using the very latest interactive technology, we are proud to be able to say we are the UK's first interactive inflatable park, suitable for all ages and abilities.”

As well as being a fun family attraction, Air Haus will offer party and corporate packages.

Two annual unlimited passes are up for grabs ahead of the launch for anyone subscribing online to stay up to date with Air Haus’ launch news and inflatable park updates.

The park will bring up to 60 new jobs to Sheffield over the next 12 months. To find out more visit www.airhaus.co.uk