Sainsbury's half price toy sale: Where you can pick up a bargain in Nottinghamshire

Supermarket chain Sainsbury's has launched a huge half price toy sale with more than 500 toys included.

The sale will run from today (Wednesday October 17) to Tuesday October 23 so there's plenty of time to pick up a bargain.

Deals on offer include a Barbie Sisters Snow Fun Set reduced from £51 to £25.50, and a Playmobil Summer Fun Summer Jet for £20, reduced from £40.

However, not all Sainsbury's stores will be taking part in the toy sale.

Here are the stores in our area where you can pick up a bargain:

* Mansfield - Nottingham Road

* Worksop - Highgrounds Road

* Kimberley - Main Street

Check out all of the bargains here.