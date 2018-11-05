Number of redundancies at Worksop Crawshaws store confirmed

Six people employed at the Worksop store of meat retailers Crawshaws have been made redundant after the business went into administration, it has been confirmed.

It was announced last week that the company was calling in administrators after failing to raise emergency funding to stay afloat, with 600 jobs at risk.

Crawshaws

But it has now been confirmed that there have been 354 redundancies across the company's 54 stores, including six at the Worksop branch.

Crawshaws butchers - which has stores in Bassetlaw- calls in administrators



Hunter Kelly, Joint Administrator, said: "Crawshaw has not been immune to the well documented issues on the high street, which has resulted in a number of stores becoming loss making.



"Despite the new management team's best efforts, it was not possible to raise additional investment to restructure the business by reducing the number of high street stores and expanding its its successful factory shop format and instore SPAR butchery offering.

"As a result the group would have run out of cash due to the loss making high street stores and therefore administration was necessary. Crawshaw’s out of town factory store format has proved to be successful and we are hopeful that a purchaser can be found who can take forward management’s plan for these profitable stores.

“We are continuing to trade 19 profitable stores and the Hellaby processing and distribution centre as normal and would encourage interested parties to come forward. Unfortunately it was necessary to immediately close 35 stores in mainly high street locations that were no longer viable, which resulted in 354 redundancies.”



The administrators added that employees affected by redundancy are being offered appropriate advice and support in making claims from the Redundancy Payments Office for outstanding wages, as well as redundancy and notice pay. They have been or will be paid their outstanding wages as normal.

Mr Kelly added: “It is with regret that 354 people have been made redundant. We hope to conclude a sale to preserve the remaining 261 jobs.”



