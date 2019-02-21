New gravity-defying cyclone slide set to open at Center Parcs in Sherwood Forest next week

A giant gravity-defying slide is set to open next week at Center Parcs' Sherwood Forest holiday village.

The Tropical Cyclone which is the largest slide in Europe to boast audio and visual interactive technology, is set to open at the Subtropical Swimming Paradise on Friday, March 1.

Able to take four people on a raft at a time, the 125 metre slide will drop 13 metres from the start to the end.

A spokesman speaking about the £15 million facelift to the Swimming Paradise, said: “This is exciting for both guests and staff at Sherwood Forest.

"This new Tropical Cyclone ride is a four person raft ride with 125 metres of twists, turns and gravity-defying drops and added audio-visual themes to choose from."

Also available at Elveden Forest, Longleat Forest and Woburn Forest, the slide is one of the most exciting rides Center Parcs has to offer.

The original plans.

Work started back in September 2017 at the Swimming Paradise which now also includes Venture Bay - a water play area for toddlers, also set to open on March 1.

The bay will home water spouts, slides and a splashing pool.

Subtropical Swimming Paradise