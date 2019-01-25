New Bargain Buys store to open in Harworth

A budget retail store opens in Harworth this weekend, in a move which has created 30 new jobs

Bargain Buys - the new brand from discount retailer Poundstretcher - will open the doors of its new premises in Harworth on Saturday (January 26) at 10am.

The new store is located on Scrooby Road at the former Original Factory Shop.

As well as the usual savings and bargains, staff are also promising some "amazing" opening day special offers.

There will also be a family fun day with balloons, game shows and prize giveaways.

Executive Chairman Nadir Lalani said: "We are pleased to be opening a brand new store to the people of Harworth with loads of fantastic branded products, all at bargain prices.

"The team is working hard to deliver an outstanding shopping experience, great service, and an enjoyable shopping environment for all our new customers.

"We are expecting massive queues for our Opening Day Only Specials, so come early to catch the bargains!”