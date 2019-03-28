These companies are all hiring now

Job hunting? These companies are all hiring now in Nottinghamshire

Several businesses are on the hunt for staff in north Nottinghamshire and South Yorkshire.

If you're looking for work, full-time or part-time, check out these vacancies.

Recruiting is underway now for jobs at the online giant's new site in Barlborough. Details: https://bit.ly/2FGO2Yn

1. Amazon

The motor group has vacancies at its Evans Halshaw Peugeot and Citroen dealerships in Mansfield and senior and junior management and executive roles, at its Annesley head office, especially in finance and accounts. Details: https://bit.ly/2NKwD6z

2. Pendragon PLC

The brewery chain has more than 20 vacancies, ranging from pub management, to bar and kitchen staff, to senior regional positions available now. Details: https://bit.ly/2l6ncgT

3. Marston's

The hotel chain is looking for receptionists and housekeeping staff. Details: https://bit.ly/2U5hKPx

4. Travelodge

