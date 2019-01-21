Highways England respond after commuters voice anger at traffic chaos at Meadowhall

Highways officers have responded after commuters reported long delays at the Meadowhall junction of the M1 motorway in Sheffield.

Highways England said the sequencing of the traffic lights at the junction was scheduled to be amended on Monday after motorists complained the timing of the lights was leading to traffic chaos.

The delays come after a crash left the traffic lights out of action for nine days before power supplies were restored last Monday.

Now, Highways England has said the sequencing of the lights is scheduled to be amended today (Monday).