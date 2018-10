A national pub chain is offering what could be many people's dream job!

The Hungry Horse chain are looking to recruit someone who will be paid to drink beer and take part in pub quizzes.

Could this be your dream job?

The role of pub-licist will see the successful applicant being paid to sample drinks and play pool in return for a £500 salary.

The pub-licist will be required to make a number of visits to their local, to provide feedback and recommendations.

To find out more, or apply for the role, see the website.