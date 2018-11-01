Crawshaws butchers - which has stores in Bassetlaw- calls in administrators

Meat retailer Crawshaw is to call in administrators after failing to raise emergency funding to stay afloat – putting 600 jobs at risk.

The group, which operates from 42 high street stores and 12 factory outlets, including Worksop and Reford, said discussions with investors had failed and it does not have sufficient resources to carry out a restructuring.

Crawshaw’s board has taken the decision to appoint administrators with the purpose of seeking buyers for the group's business and assets on a going concern basis.

The move threatens 600 jobs.

It comes after the butchery firm, whose headquarters is at Hellaby, Rotherham, said earlier this month that it was attempting to raise equity to restore growth and profitability.

According to its latest set of results for the six months to July 29, the group posted revenue of £21.6 million and a pre-tax loss of £1.7 million.

A statement issued by the firm reads: "As previously announced on October 26, 2018, the board was considering a number of remedial actions including raising additional funding through an equity capital raising in order to address the key issues it had identified with the company.

"Since then, the board has been in discussions with existing investors and prospective investors. Unfortunately these discussions have not been successful in raising sufficient capital to address those key issues.

"The company does not have sufficient cash resources to effect the required restructuring of the business."