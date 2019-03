Supermarket giant Asda is hiring now at sites in north Nottinghamshire and south Yorkshire.

The company is looking for a section leader to join the team at its Harworth store and store assistants to work day and night shifts at stores in Sheffield, as well as a store colleague/personal shopper at one of its Doncaster stores.

In addition, the company is looking for customer delivery drivers in Sheffield, Rotherham and Doncaster.

