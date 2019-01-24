500 jobs could be created at new Barlborough depot

Explore, the national transport and plant hire specialist, has acquired a site at Barlborough, close to Junction 30 of the M1 - which could create 500 new jobs.

The purchase of the land by the company, a joint venture between the Stobart Group and Laing O’Rourke, could eventually create up to 500 jobs at a new depot.

As part of the deal, Mansfield-based ARBA Group, which specialises in the coordination and delivery of retail and commercial developments, will now begin a £1m infrastructure programme that will open up access to the eight-acre site, situated on Chesterfield Road.

The installation of a new roundabout will also create access to a planned residential development on the opposite side of Chesterfield Road. This site already has planning permission for up to 157 new homes.

Richard Burns, ARBA group managing director, said: “This area has such potential, being so close to the M1 motorway, and we knew it would prove ideal for a transport-based company.

“We were delighted to have been able to acquire both parts of the site in the first place, and then to work through preparing them for the next phase of what will prove to be ideal developments for this area.”

David Cox, the managing director at Explore, said: “Since its inception, Explore has developed a national network of depots that are the backbone of who we are and what we do.

“The Barlborough site is a perfect location for the next depot, and it’s the next step in our ambitious drive to be an industry leader.”

ARBA Group, based in Mansfield, is led by three directors and is involved in a number of projects across Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire.

Rebecca Schofield, partner at Knight Frank, which advised on the sale of the land, said: “Explore were attracted by the location of the site with direct access to the M1 at J30 as well as close proximity to customer base.

“Barlborough is an established commercial location which has gone from strength to strength and this will see the piece of commercial land developed out.”