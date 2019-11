Firefighters attended a Derbyshire property that was flooded with smoke due to burnt cooking.

Crews from Staveley and Clowne arrived at a home on New Road, Barlborough after receiving a call at 5.24pm yesterday (Sunday, November 17).

Firefighters were called to a property on New Road, Barlborough. Pic: Google Images.

They gave first aid to one adult female.

East Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.

