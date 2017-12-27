Burn off those festive excesses on a group ramble

Walk off those excesses of Christmas feasting in the stunning Nottinghamshire countryside.

The cold, crisp days of winter are a magical time to go walking, with transformed scenery and spectacular early sunsets.

There’s still time to plan your escape into the great outdoors with the Ramblers’ annual Festival of Winter Walks, which is taking place until January 7.

Vanessa Griffiths, chief executive of the Ramblers, said: “Winter is a wonderful time to get outdoors and enjoy your surroundings in the fresh air, but it can drop to the bottom of the list among all the competing demands of the holidays. Our Festival of Winter Walks offers an easy way to head out for a winter wander with friends and family.

“And if you feel like you’ve over indulged on turkey and mince pies, it’s a great way to help you kick start those New Year fitness resolutions too. If you need a little help in staying motivated, we’ve got just the thing. Sign up to our free online tracker, which allows you to log your walking activity and monitor your progress – a great way to make sure you keep walking.”

All group walks during the Festival of Winter Walks are free to attend, but if you’re inspired to keep walking, why not join the Ramblers? Membership will give you access to hundreds of group walks every year, an online library of more than 2,500 Ramblers Routes, as well as many other benefits.

Vanessa added: “With such a diverse range of walks on offers, what starts out as a one-off New Year walk could lead to lifelong friendships and a serious walking habit.”

Visit www.ramblers.org.uk/winter for details of free group walks.