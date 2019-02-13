Burglars smash their way into Post office near Worksop using 4x4 before escaping with cigarettes and alcohol

Burglars drove a 4x4 into a Post Office in the early hours of this morning before escaping with cigarettes and alcohol.

The incident happened at the Post Office on Tylden Road, Rhodesia, near Worksop, at about 3am.

The 4x4 car was reversed into the shop, damaging the front of the building.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: "The offenders stole a quantity of cigarettes and alcohol, before driving away in the direction of Steetley. It is believed that four men were involved in the incident."

Call police on 101 quoting incident 60 of 13 February 2019.