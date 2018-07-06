Bungling workmen misspell 'Olny' on road markings in Notts

Bungling workmen made a spelling mistake on road markings in Nottinghamshire – when they wrote the world OLNY by mistake.

The road marking which was painted on Kirk Gate, Newark, was supposed to say the word 'Only'.

The misspelled road marking.

The work had been carried out ahead of judging for East Midlands in Bloom yesterday.

Nottinghamshire County Council have expressed their disappointment at the gaff and have asked the sub-contractor to fix it.

Internet users have been reacting to the spelling mistake with their own innovative ways.

David Cooper wrote on Facebook: “It don’t matter cos, It’s coming hmoe.”

Nottinghamshire County Council has asked the sub-contractor to fix the mistake

Another Facebook user, Ian Hobby said: “Only in Newrak.”

Another posted: “No spellchecker on a paint brush.”