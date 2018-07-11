Brothers complete Leeds 10k in memory of their father

Two brothers battled through the heatwave to complete the Leeds 10k in memory of their dad.

Darren Needham, aged 40, from Retford, and his brother Andrew, 38, of Doncaster, decided to complete the challeneg to continue their father Alan Needham’s legacy of raising funds for the national Brain Tumour Research charity.

Alan was diagnosed with an aggressive and incurable glioblastoma multiforme brain tumour in January 2014. Alan sadly passed away in January but before he died he raised more than £11,500 for the charity.

Darren said: “It was absolutely baking and very tough, but it was nothing compared with what Dad went through. I was not as quick as I hoped, finishing in 1 hour and 26 minutes.

“I am very grateful to everyone who has sponsored us so far. We have raised £330, including a donation of £100 from a stranger who saw the piece in the paper and gave because it was ‘a fantastic cause very close to our hearts’.”

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/darren-needham1.