Brick by Brick: Playwell Corner Unveils Nottinghamshire's Ultimate LEGO Haven

In the heart of Retford, situated within the former Time Machine Family Centre, is a newly opened vibrant hub for passionate LEGO builders of all ages and abilities.

Playwell Corner welcomed its first visitors on Saturday May 11th, bringing the joy of building and creativity to Nottinghamshire.

The builder’s hub boasts an impressive array of LEGO sets, ranging from popular fan favourites to rare and coveted kits. From iconic franchises like Star Wars, Disney, Harry Potter, and Jurassic World, to adrenaline-pumping supercars and beautiful flower arrangements, there's something for everyone. Visitors also have the option of free play where they can build from an assortment of bricks, while Duplo is available for the youngest builders.

With hundreds of LEGO sets lining its shelves and thousands of bricks to inspire the imagination, Playwell Corner promises an experience like no other for kids and adult fans of LEGO alike.

To fuel creativity, Playwell Corner has partnered with local bakers at Treat Yourself by JC to offer a selection of delicious cakes and treats.

The owners of Playwell Corner are long-time LEGO aficionados who are thrilled to share their passion with the community. Their dedication to creating a welcoming environment for LEGO enthusiasts shines through in every detail of the cafe.

“We’ve been collecting and building LEGO for years, but have never had anywhere to meet up and make building a social activity”, says Chris Parsisson, one of Playwell Corner’s founders. “It was important to us to make that happen for our Notts community.”

"We've always been passionate about LEGO, and we wanted to create a space where everyone could come together to build, create, and share their love for these iconic bricks," says Gareth Davis, one of the owners of Playwell Corner. "Seeing the smiles on people's faces as they build and play reminds us why we love LEGO so much."

For just £5 per hour, visitors can indulge in hours of building, playing, and creating - diving into the endless possibilities that LEGO offers. Chris says “Accompanying adults, family members, carers, and guardians are free entry - but we always encourage everyone to get involved and enjoy LEGO!”

Whether you're a seasoned Adult Fan of LEGO (AFOL) or a child discovering the joy of building for the first time, Playwell Corner welcomes everyone with open arms - promising an atmosphere where you can “build and belong”.