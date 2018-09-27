Brexit gives us one chance to escape EU, we will not get another

Martin Hutton (Guardian Viewpoint) may be right that some of the world regards the EU as a world power. But in reality it will only be so if Herr Junker achieves his vision of welding the EU countries into a ‘United States of Europe’ with a single tax system, a single judiciary administering a single legal system, a single parliament and a single police force and army to keep the states in line or to wage war if the powers that be decide so.

As Herr Junker has said, this is where the EU is heading and any state that does not wish to be part of it should leave now. Martin may well see his grandchildren conscripted into such an army to fight a war that no British Parliament would have ever approved. We have the US involvement in Vietnam as a clear example of this use of conscription and it amazes me that despite fighting wars over the last 500 years to keep these decisions within UK control, about half the country, and seemingly many MPs, are happy to sign up to it simply to ensure we can trade comfortably with our European neighbours. I would call this ‘sacrificing one’s birth right for a mess of pottage’.

We have this one chance to escape such a future. We shall not get another.

Norman Groocock

By email