Brexit could learn lessons from Boaty McBoatface

There has been a travesty of democracy, writes Steve N Allen.

The people were asked, they made clear their opinion and their decision has been overruled.

Yet somehow the powers that be expect us to just deal with it.

I am, of course, talking about the naming of the science ship the Sir David Attenborough.

That’s the ship that the public were given the chance to name.

People voted to call it Boaty McBoatface.

The experts – and I think we’ve had enough of experts – decided that the public had made a silly mistake and their decision would make us lose standing in the international scene

Even if Brexit gets delivered I’m assuming the people who love democracy will be out rioting over this.

This wasn’t a legally binding vote, so the two have that in common.

Okay, there are some differences between naming a boat and Brexit.

Firstly the experts offered a compromise.

They called the main vessel the Sir David Attenborough but they named a small submersible Boaty McBoatface.

I don’t think that’s a good enough compromise.

That’s like saying Brexit will happen but it will only be the Isle of Wight that gets to leave the Customs Union.

They also played a trump card by naming it after Sir David Attenborough instead.

Everyone loves Dave so it’s the perfect name.

And is there a lesson for Brexit there?

If we stop using words like Surrender Act and start calling things the Dame Maggie Smith Agreement it’d be passed through Parliament in no time.

Whatever happens, I hope we all learn before Brexit becomes known as Votey McVoteface.

Steve N Allen is a comedian and broadcaster who was raised in Sutton-in-Ashfield and currently stars in The Mash Report on BBC2. Follow him on Twitter at @mrstevenallen.