Breathe Easy group birthday celebrations

A group which helps raise funds for lung disease research has celebrated its 7th birthday.

Gainsborough’s Breathe Easy group was formed in 2010 and is part of the British Lung Foundation.

Secretary, Paula Dukes, said: “The party was a great success. Everyone had a great time and plenty to eat.

“Everyone who was invited came along and most of the members came.

“Everyone brought an item either for the food table or the raffle.

“We have had a good feedback and we are looking forward to next year.

“The main aim of the group is to raise funds to purchase badly needed equipment for the respiratory and pulmonary rehabilitation wards.

“We rely completely on donations and fundraising for the money.

“We donate to the British Lung Foundation for further research into lung diseases.

“We also give help and support to careers,family and friends.

“As a group we believe that our members should feel there is someone that is there to give support and a helping hand.

“Some of our members will help by taking people to the shops, fetching prescriptions appointments at doctors and hospitals.

“We even offer a dog walking service and we are even prepared to make tea and a shoulder to cry on.

“The aim of the group is to make life a little easier for members.”

The Gainsborough Breathe Easy on the 2nd Monday of every month from 2.30pm to 4.30pm at Pillard House in Primrose Street, Gainsborough.

Paula said: “We have various guest speakers for every meeting from the fire brigade to the local Delvers group.

“And twice a year we have a meal out, in June and December and a day trip. This year we are going to Brigg Garden Centre.

“Also we have a tombola stall at the high school to raise funds and the at Lark in the park at Richmond Park.

“The money we make is all used for different donations we give to the British Lung Foundation, and to buy more items for the tombola.

“A few times a year we also have a two day collection at Tesco.”

For more information about the British Lung Foundation visit www.blf.org.uk.