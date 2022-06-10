BREAKING NEWS: Fire crew put out large Worksop fire as they launch investigation into cause

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service has put out a large fire in Worsksop and an investigation into the cause is taking place.

Residents in Portland Street are being urged to keep any windows and doors facing the square closed.

Portland Street, Dock Road and Gateford Road car park remain closed.

Crews were called to the scene at about 5.20am today, Friday, June 10.

They reported that six appliances were at a derelict building on Victoria Square tackling the flames.

A service spokesman said: “Residents and motorists travelling in the local area should keep windows and doors closed.

“There may be disruption for those travelling this morning.”

