A 28-year-old man has been found dead in Worksop, police have confirmed.

Officers were called to a report of a sudden death in Bridge Street, Worksop, at around 3.30am yesterday (Wednesday, February 14).

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said: “A 28-year-old man was found dead. The circumstances are not believed to be suspicious.

“A report has been filed with the coroner.”