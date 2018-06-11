Brave Emma makes the jump for HOPE

Worksop charity worker Emma Longmore scaled the heights with a 160ft bungee jump in aid of HOPE Community Services.

Emma, a development worker at HOPE in Worksop, did her thrilling jump from Magna @ The Abyss in Rotherham.

Emma’s colleague Joanne was there in full support, along with her mum, ready to film the experience.

Emma said: “The whole experience was absolutely terrifying.

“I did a 15,000ft skydive in 2015 and I thought was bad enough, but this was ten-times worse.

“The instructor, however, was amazing at calming me down, explaining all of the equipment and the jumping process from start to finish.

“The drop itself was surreal, you plummet so fast towards the ground without nothing around you.

“I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who has taken the time to sponsor me.

“I have managed to raise £300 in donations, as well as £49 in gift-aid, which is amazing.”