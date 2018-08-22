Brave Brandon receives his award for bravery

Worksop youngster, Brandon Craske-Playfoot, seven, who suffers from cerebral palsy and has battled serious medical difficulties since birth has received The Skye Award for Outstanding Bravery at the PAW Patrol Little Heroes PAW Awards 2018 ceremony.

The ceremony was part of the Gloworm Festival in Thoresby Park in Nottinghamshire on Sunday, August 19.

JB Gill, former JLS band member, was on hand to present the awards , which are based on PAW Patrol characters, to all the deserving winners alongside favourite PAW Patrol pups Chase and Marshall.

Brandon was born on June 1, 2011, but did not take his first breath for 12 minutes, leaving him with severe brain damage and cerebral palsy.

The brave boy is well known to the Worksop community, who have rallied around to raise thousands of pounds to pay for major surgery as well as specialist equipment.