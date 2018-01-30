Boyband star set to visit Nottinghamshire

Former JLS star JB Gill is to visit Nottinghamshire this week.

The former chart-topping musician turned award-winning farmer is visiting The School of Artisan Food to find out more about how to prepare and cook venison.

After rising to fame as a member of one of the UK's biggest boybands, JB swapped careers four years ago to set up a farm in the Kent countryside where he lives with his wife Chloe and two-year-old son Ace. Their smallholding successfully produces award winning, KellyBronze turkeys and free-range Tamworth pork. He is passionate about supporting the British farming industry and has previously urged people to buy British food.

As part of his visit to Welbeck, he will also tour the venison farm and explore the Welbeck Estate before joining the Venison in a Day on Friday February 2. This hands-on course will show him how to transform venison into familiar cuts, favourite dishes and classic charcuterie. By the end of the day, JB will be able to take home venison loin, venison burgers and venison bresaola 'in cure' he has prepared himself.

Julie Byrne, The School’s managing director, said: “JB is committed to the same ethical food principles that we champion here at the School. As a producer of quality, sustainable meat himself, it makes perfect sense for him to find out how to prepare and use venison, one of the most tasty meats available in Britain that is also wild, sustainable and very lean.”

Now an established member of the farming community, JB has used his success within the entertainment industry to highlight his passion to educate children about the origins of their food and he is the lead presenter on CBeebies’ BAFTA-nominated television series, ‘Down On The Farm’. JB’s enthusiasm for farming life and knowledge of countryside issues has seen him regularly contribute to BBC’s ‘Countryfile’ and ‘Springwatch’.

JB also works closely with The Prince’s Countryside Fund, which seeks to celebrate and promote the value of family farms, rural affairs and the countryside to our British society.