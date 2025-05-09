Tony was cheered by his colleagues as he marvelled at his new motor | BOTB

Tony Campana was fixing a bike when BOTB surprised him with a £74,000 Porsche – but he’s taking the money instead of the motor.

A 27-year-old mechanic who works for a Honda dealership in Nottingham was told to down tools - so he could be handed the keys to a £74,000 Porsche he won for just 7p.

Tony Campana was busy working on a motorbike at Vertu Honda in Lenton Lane when a presenter from the dream car giveaway company BOTB turned up with a film crew.

Tony's colleagues gathered around to watch him being led out to the forecourt, where he was presented with a gleaming Porsche 911 Turbo.

He had spent £12 on a bundle of 7p tickets, and one of them was drawn in BOTB's competition - one of the regular prize draws held by the company every week.

BOTB's presenters turned up at the Lenton Lane dealership to surprise him | BOTB

His workmates gave him a cheer and a round of applause as he was handed the keys, and Tony admitted to feeling quite shocked.

“I don’t know what to say – I’m shaking," he said. “I do it for fun really – I never thought this would actually happen."

“I was completely shocked when I saw BOTB, and it was the last thing I expected.”

BOTB presenter Christian Williams then invited Tony to jump into the driver’s seat and fire up the engine while walking him through some of the car’s standout features.

“This is a little bit nice!” Tony said.

Despite his love for the car, Tony revealed he plans to take the cash alternative of £52,000.

“The car looks amazing and was very tempting, but the sensible thing for me is to take the cash and invest in a house,” he added.

“I’m definitely going to treat myself as well and might get a new pit bike for fun.”

The Hampshire home is a new-build, in a stunning new development | BOTB

BOTB presenter Christian Williams said: “In a BOTB first, one of our winners was literally blowtorching away when we turned up to change his life.

“Tony was clearly taken aback – and while the 911 Turbo is an absolute beast of a car, I completely understand why he’s decided to go for the money.

"A house and a bike? Sounds like a pretty good trade if you ask me!

“His colleagues gave him a well-deserved round of applause – although I doubt he got much work done for the rest of the day.”

