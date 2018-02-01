Boozy Rainworth man flipped mum’s car after hitting ice

A young Rainworth man was over the limit when he hit an icy patch on a country lane and flipped his mum’s car on to its side, a court heard.

Members of the public helped Joseph Lenihan push the Ford KA back on to its wheels, just after midnight, on January 7, on Blidworth Lane.

A test revealed he had 44 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Prosecutor Neil Hollett said: “He had been looking after his sister’s house alone and drank three bottles of Budweiser before driving.”

The court heard Lenihan lost control of the car when he hit a dip on the untreated road while conditions were icy, but he had been travelling under the speed limit.

“He had to climb out of the vehicle through the front passenger door,” said Mr Hollett. “He told officers he regretted his actions and was worried about what to tell his mother.”

Lenihan, 22, of Darricott Close, admitted driving while over the limit, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

Mary Dixon, mitigating, said Lenihan was “only slightly over the limit” and the icy patch “took him by surprise.”

“Fortunately no other vehicle was involved and he was uninjured,” she added.

He was fined £120, with £85 costs and a government surcharge of £30.

He was banned for 13 months, but was offered a drink drive rehab course which will reduce the disqualification by 98 days if completed before September 2018.