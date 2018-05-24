Boozer headbutted police van cage in Mansfield fracas

A boozer battled with bouncers and headbutted the cage wall of a police van as he was being arrested in Mansfield, a court heard.

Aaron Winson had been ejected from the Rush Night club, on Clumber Street, and was struggling with doorstaff as he tried to get back in, at 1.10am, on May 6.

“He was continually shouting and swearing and despite being told to calm down, his behaviour continued,” said prosecutor Emma Heath-Tilford.

“He was taken to the police van and started to smash his head against the wall, despite efforts by his friend, who was trying to get him to calm down.”

The court heard he was sentenced to 45 months in prison for robbery, in June 2016, and was still on licence.

Winson, who was unrepresented, told magistrates: “I can’t remember owt anyway.”

The 26-year-old, of Thoresby Avenue, Shirebrook, admitted being drunk and disorderly, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was fined £80, and ordered to pay a £30 government surcharge and £85 costs.