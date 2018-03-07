Boozed-up Mansfield man lashed out at cop after row with mum

A drunk Mansfield man lashed out at an officer and headbutted a police vehicle as he was being taken from his mother’s home following a row, a court heard.

Officers were called to Pelham Street, on January 31, after reports Aaron Coxhead had been aggressive, said prosecutor Donna Fawcett.

“When placed inside the police vehicle, he headbutted the window and kicked out, damaging the door,” she said.

“While an officer was trying to restrain him, the defendant lashed out and kicked the officer on the shin.”

The court heard his antics caused discomfort to the officer, and minor damage to the vehicle.

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said the 28-year-old had struggled to cope with his father’s death a year ago, and on January 31 he had been drinking and “became engaged in an argument with his mother.”

Coxhead, of Sherwood Street, admitted criminal damage and assaulting a constable, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

But after Coxhead met with probation officers for a report, he got “fed up of waiting” and left the courthouse before sentencing.

A warrant was sworn out for his arrest.