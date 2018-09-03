Bomb squad called after suspicious package found in Retford

Police have cordoned off an area in Retford and premises have been evacuated after reports of a suspicious device found in a building.

Officers were called at around 8.43am today (Monday 3 September 3) to a report of a package found inside a property in Market Place.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said : “As a precaution we’ve requested the assistance of the Joint Services Explosive Ordinance Disposal Engineers, who are currently in attendance, and have cordoned off the area.

“Staff have been evacuated from Retford Town Hall and the CCL Building as a precaution.

“Exchange Street has been closed as far as Man Furnishing and where it joins the cobbles. Chancery Lane is also closed at the junction with the Opera Tea Rooms and public toilets.

“Officers do not believe there is a risk to the general public but we’re advising people to avoid the area until further notice.”