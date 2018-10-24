Blyth Players pay tribute to First World War pilot

While researching for their latest production a Blyth theatre group has paid tribute to a pilot and soldiers who died during the First World War.

The next show to be performed by Blyth Players on stage is Blackadder Goes Forth as a tribute to the centenary of the end of World War One.

The performance will take placefrom November 8 to 10, in the Blyth Memorial Hall.

Alongside the play Blyth Players have looked back to what the village of Blyth would have been like during the First World War.

The history group has supported their research and have provided lots of information.

Lisa Carroll, secretary of the Blyth Players, said: “A poem about a soldier from Blyth has been discovered along with a deep history about a Royal Flying Corp Officer, Major John Charles Bradley Firth, who was an outstanding Pilot that returned from the front lines.”

The Blyth Players showed their respect to the pilot and the other soldiers from Blyth by laying a poppy wreath, on Saturday, October 20.

The president of Blyth Players, Vince Haines, director of Blackadder, Andrew Robinson and the current chair Shaun Carroll were there to represent the group.

Lisa said: “The Blyth Players team shared the information they had found and intend to show their finding in a small museum setting in the rear of Barnby Memorial Hall throughout the three night performances.”

Barnby Memorial Hall was constructed in Blyth after the First World War to allow the community to have a place to celebrate.

On Sunday, November 11, the hall will be welcoming the public as part of Blyth’s Remembrance Day Celebrations.

The schedule of events starts at 10.45am with a Remembrance Sunday Service at St Marys and St Martins in Blyth which will include a procession and wreath laying at the War Memorials in Spital Road, Barnby Memorial Hall and the Village Green, High Street. The procession will be accompanied by RAF cadets.

Within the Memorial Hall there will a Poppy Wall made by the children of St Marys and St Martins School.

For tickets to the Blyth Players performance of Blackadder Goes Forth visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/blythplayers or call 07784916250. Tickets cost £10.

For more information about the Blyth Players visit www.blythplayers.org.