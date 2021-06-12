Blaze at Elkesly wood recycling yard “scaling down”

The fire-ravaged building

Firefighters dashed to the scene in the early hours of this morning as thick, black smoke poured from a large building.

At one stage ten fire engines were at the scene along with a water carrier used to help douse the flames.

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service were assisted by South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue, a Nottinghamshire Police drone and Western Power Distribution.

Thick black smoke bellows from the Elkesly structure

However the fire service say the incident is now “scaling down” and a fire Investigation will follow.

Damien West, of Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service, tweeted photos showing the now charred and gutted structure.

He wrote: “Just left this incident. Amazed by the hard work of crews and on-site workers to stop this being a much bigger incident.