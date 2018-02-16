Bingo boozer caught drink driving outside Mansfield home

A Mansfield man miscalculated how much he’d had to drink after a night at the bingo and was caught as he returned home, magistrates heard.

Police stopped Lyndon Wykes’ Nissan Micra on Big Barn Lane, just after midnight, on January 29, following a tip-off.

A test revealed he had 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 milliltres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Wykes, 59, who has no previous convictions, admitted drink driving when he appeared in Mansfield court, on Friday.

Emma Cornell, mitigating, said: “He had three pints at the bingo and in his opinion he didn’t think it was enough to put him over the limit.

“He is very remorseful.”

Wykes was banned for 18 months, but was offered a drink drive rehab course which will cut the disqualification by 25 per cent if completed before January 2019.

He was fined £448, and told to pay £85 court costs and a government surcharge of £44.