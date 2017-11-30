Bikes stolen near Worksop

Nottinghamshire Police are investigating after bikes, accessories and clothing were stolen.
They were taken from three vans parked at the Cherry Park Hall hotel in Blyth.
Officers were called to the scene of the crime at around 7.50am on November 23.
A force spokesman said: "Officers are investigating and appealing to anyone with any information that could help to contact us on 101, quoting incident 119 of November 23."
