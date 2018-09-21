Bikers united to give Worksop man a send off to remember

A Worksop man who was a keen biker was given a send off to remember as he was escorted by bikers from all across the county in a side car.

Ian Cartlidge, 64, died on August 16, and his funeral was held at Sherwood Forest at Crematorium on Wednesday, September 19. Ian was a keen biker and had been riding them since he was 16-years-old. And to give him a send off to remember his son Gary arranged for Ian to be taken to the crematorium in a sidecar hearst and he invited other bikers from all across the area to escort his dad from his home in Gateford, Worksop, all the way to the service. Gary, 33, said: “It was very touching. They were all revving their engines as a sign of respect.”