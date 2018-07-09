Beautiful family room is the centrepiece of this luxurious family home

A showpiece family garden room is one of the standout features of this impressive extended family home.

Located in one of Worksop’s premier residential areas, the property also benefits from four other reception rooms, two bathrooms, a fitted kitchen, double glazing and gas central heating.

This Worksop property is on the market for �450,000

The house has retained the character of a property of this age but combines the same with a superb standard of fittings and decor.

The property opens into an entrance hall with downstairs toilet and under stairs storage,

The front lounge has a coal-effect living flame gas fire in a feature period fire surround with marble hearth and back.

Doors lead through to the dining room which has double French windows opening on to the rear patio and garden,an archway and double doors to the kitchen.

The kitchen is fitted with a fine range of units, including a stainless steel cooker range with a five-burner gas top, central wok, two ovens and grill, an integrated dishwasher and plumbing for a washing machine.

The breakfast room has a coal-effect living flame gas fire with feature fire surround and leads through to the front sitting room.

The impressive family room has bi-folding doors to the rear garden and a second downstairs toilet.

The top landing has loft access with ladder.

The master bedroom is fitted with built-in wardrobes and a nest of draws.

There a three further bedrooms, one of which has built in wardrobes.

Bathroom one is fitted with a twin bath, two basins, bidet and wc.

Bathroom two has a bath with electric shower over and wash basin.

There is a separate upstairs toilet.

The property has good sized gardens and there is a double garage.