Bawtry retail group donate £500 to campaign for Charlie’s new bike

Bawtry Retail Association has donated £500 toward the cost of a special bike for local nine-year-old Charlie Szpakowicz-Cook following its Christmas event.

Charlie has quadriplegic cerebral palsy and his parents Natalie and Simon are now raising £9,000 to buy the adapted bike and a state-of-the-art Neater Eater system.

Natalie said: “Both products will enable him to integrate into family life more, joining his brothers at the table for meals and participating in family bike rides.”

Ross Jarvie, association chairman, right, said: “It is our pleasure to help people in our community and support this family.”

n To donate, go to goo.gl/Te5xSo