Health professionals at the hospital in Worksop, along with Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Montagu Hospital are planning for their buildings to shine with starlight this December, in tribute to the efforts of NHS heroes throughout the year, as well as in memory of those sadly lost to Covid-19.

A variety of stars, of all shapes and sizes, are now available to sponsor in time for the festive period.

The illuminations will be safely secured to the buildings which make up local hospitals within the area, each bearing a special message from their respective sponsor. At night, they will begin to shine, filling the immediate area with seasonal starlight.

Bassetlaw Hospital will shine again with Christmas stars to remember the area's Covid victims.

Last year over 60 local businesses, organisations and families got involved, each donating anywhere from £300 to £1,500 to sponsor a star, and in the process raising over £30,000 which has been directly reinvested into patient care, treatment and facilities at the trust.

Trust chief executive, Richard Parker, said: “Last year we were utterly amazed by the support this campaign has generated, and we are hoping for similar in 2021.

"Those who saw the display in 2020 will agree how fantastic our hospitals looked, and, given the past 12 months, it will be a lovely tribute to those NHS heroes amongst us, as well as a mark of respect to those who have sadly passed.

“The kindness shown to the Trust, and the wider NHS, throughout the past few months has been humbling. So please, if you wish to go above and beyond for your local hospitals, think about sponsoring a star this December. Your donation, big, small or somewhere in between is hugely appreciated.”

Sponsors last year included a number of generous local families, individuals and schools, as well as number of local businesses.

Many of last year’s sponsors have committed to supporting the campaign again and stars are expected to sell out fast.