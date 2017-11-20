Bassetlaw NCT volunteers praised for going ‘above and beyond’

A hard-working team of Bassetlaw volunteers has scooped a national award.

The Bassetlaw branch of the National Childbirth Trust (NCT) was named Volunteer Team of the Year 2017 in the NCT Stars Awards.

The annual awards recognise and celebrate the achievements, hard work and dedication of volunteers and practitioners who contribute to the charity’s work, providing services and supporting parents and parents-to-be across the UK.

Judges felt Bassetlaw NCT had gone above and beyond expectations to expand local services and extend the support provided to new and expectant parents.

Volunteer Tracey Jervis also picked up the award for Volunteer of the Year in the East Midlands region for her commitment to the branch over the last 22 years.

Branch co-ordinator Elizabeth Biggin said: “We were honoured and shocked to take away such a special award!.

“We are so proud to have supported so many local families and we hope we can continue to do for a long time to come.”