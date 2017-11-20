Bassetlaw mum’s fundraising to thank baby unit for daughter’s care

A Bassetlaw mum has handed over a fundraising cheque as a ‘thank you’ to hospital staff for the care they provided for her daughter.

Demi Scuffham is a great supporter of the Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) at Bassetlaw Hospital following the birth of her daughter Grace, who was 12 weeks early, weighing 1lb 5oz.

Grace, who turns four next month, was transferred to Bassetlaw Hospital when she was eight-weeks-old and stayed on the unit for four weeks.

Demi, from Retford, said: “My daughter and I received much-needed care and support from the staff at Bassetlaw Hospital, we can never thank them enough for all they did for us.”

Demi, who works at Nationwide Building Society, donated £450 to the service, which was raised by the bank’s staff and customers by taking part in a ‘guess the baby weight’ competition for a member of the team who is about to go on maternity leave.

“We wanted to give something back and this fundraising will benefit other families who have to spend time on the unit,” she added.

Demi and her friend Laura Holmes, whose daughter Dixie Rose spent two weeks on SCBU at the same time as Grace, have previously raised £1,850 from a charity ball and a charity fun day for the unit.

Caroline Davies, SCBU Sister at Bassetlaw Hospital, said: “We want to say a huge thank you to Demi and Nationwide for this donation which will be used to buy those extra pieces of equipment and home comforts which our families really appreciate.”