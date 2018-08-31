Bassetlaw MP pleased to see Government helping lead the fight against illegal wildlife trade

In October, the Government is hosting the International Illegal Wildlife Trade Conference in London, writes John Mann MP.

At this conference, parliamentarians and policy makers from all over the world will come together to discuss how the illegal wildlife trade can be eradicated for good.

I am pleased that the British Government has committed to tackling the illegal wildlife trade in the UK.

This is something that I have campaigned on for many years alongside the International Fund for Animal Welfare.

In the run up to the conference, I have written to Government ministers with a proposal outlining how the illegal wildlife trade can be tackled abroad.

This would involve using specialist drones to identify elephant poachers in rural areas.

I have received positive feedback from the Government and will continue the dialogue with them in the leading months to the conference.

Harworth and Bircotes residents have contacted me about their concerns over an application for a waste incinerator to be built very close to the town.

I have joined with the community campaign on this issue

And on Monday, September 3 there is a public meeting at 6pm at Harworth and Bircotes Town Hall so that people can work together to defeat this planning application.

During the summer months donations to the food bank tend to fall, as this is a busy time for all of us.

However, this is a particularly high demand time for the food bank.

Children who usually receive school dinners still need to eat during the school holidays and the foodbank is working hard to make sure they do not go hungry.

This week, the food bank is in need of sugar, jam, tinned sweetcorn, gravy granules, tinned custard, dilute squash and men’s toiletries.

Donations can be dropped off to my office on Stanley

Street in Worksop.