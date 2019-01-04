Bassetlaw MP John Mann says no deal will be the worst outcome for Brexit

So we will be voting on Brexit on January 14, writes John Mann MP.

It looks like three options will be possibilities (as I do not expect a General election before Britain leaves on March 29) – the deal, a no deal Brexit or a second referendum.

John Mann MP

There are problems with all the options and for every MP it ought to be a difficult decision.

The country is divided, though I do not detect any shift from the referendum and I think a second vote would give the same result.

My instinct is that a no deal Brexit will be the worst outcome, precisely because it leaves everything unsorted.

It sounds easy to walk away, but the way we live cannot continue without doing deals.

Let me give you one small example, The Grand National, which takes place on April 6.

You cannot simply turn up at passport control with your horse.

Most people will not care whether Irish horses can run in the Grand National, but a minority will and the horse racing industry is very worried about the National and about the future of horse racing in England.

It will require a deal with Ireland to allow horses in and out of the country and such deals are complex.

For which horses, for what time period, at what cost and with what food and medication?

The existing deals all disappear overnight with a no deal Brexit.

No deal will cost a lot of jobs locally and making local people unemployed is not what I voted for.

To put it simply, no deal Brexit relies entirely on the full and immediate co-operation of the French.

I do not intend to place the UK’s future prosperity, and real jobs this year, to the veto of a French Government that controls the key port of Calais and most of alternative entry points to the continent.

I say lets get things sorted and move on.

One thing that needs sorting is the likelihood of removing free TV licences for the over-75s.

I am a big supporter of the BBC, I think it is vital to our standing in the world and I enjoy BBC television, radio and its website.

Providing a free licence for 75-year-olds is the right thing to continue to do.