Bassetlaw MP John Mann on the ‘real choice’ facing MPs over Brexit

There are lies, damn lies and people on Facebook making up stories about how MPs are voting on Brexit, writes John Mann MP.

For the record, I have, for better and for worse, voted to get the UK out of the EU.

A majority of MPs have not.

I have voted to oppose a second referendum, a so-called Norway Deal, which means free movement of people, others wise known as open borders, and attempts to let remain MPs take control of Parliament.

I have also voted to protect the Good Friday agreement and peace in Northern Ireland and for Northern Ireland to be treated the same as the rest of the United Kingdom.

The real choice in Parliament has always been to leave with a deal on trade or to have a referendum.

This remains the real choice and my message to Westminster is what I hear repeatedly from you – just get on with it.

This week, the Government is bringing in new controls so that internet companies face the same controls as newspapers if they publish material by terrorists, child abusers or other criminals.

Britain will now have the strongest law in the free world and I will be pressing for this new legislation to be fully used.

Having worked hard to ensure there is no incinerator built in the middle of Harworth, I am now back fighting to ensure there is not an asbestos and clinical waste centre on Sandy Lane in Worksop.

Frankly, we have had enough of waste sites next to housing and I anticipate this application will be stopped.

It still requires local people to be vigilant though, and send in letters and emails to the county council opposing this absurd proposal.

Thankfully, Bassetlaw Council has been properly engaged with the Government in getting a solution to remove the existing waste on the adjacent site, which opens up that land for industry or even extra land for Worksop Town FC.

I have brought the Government and council together on this, negotiated a reduction in waste removal costs and will keep a close eye on this, pushing for the hazards to be removed and the land be put to good use.

