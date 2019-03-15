Bassetlaw MP calls for Westminster colleagues to stop delaying and deliver Brexit

This week, I have been inundated with emails from local residents and what seems like half the country about Brexit, writes John Mann MP.

The huge number and bulk has been even more overwhelming than normal times.

John Mann MP

Since the Referendum I have been consistent and very clear on I what I will vote for in Parliament.

Bassetlaw voted by 70 per cent to leave the European Union and at the last General Election I promised that my role is to deliver on your decision.

This meant that on Tuesday, I voted for the Government’s deal to leave the European Union.

I am totally aghast and dismayed by the egotism and grandstanding of some politicians in Westminster whose sole focus is to either postpone or block Brexit with unnecessary parliamentary bureaucracy.

The message that I am repeatedly getting from local people is to get on with Brexit and not attempt to delay it.

I want Britain to leave the European Union without creating problems for British citizens, British business, trade or industry – queues at the ports, food rotting in the fields or delays in medical treatment are the last thing that any of us wants.

In the following weeks, there will be more critical votes in parliament and I will keep my promise to you and will do my best ensure that we leave as quickly and as smoothly as possible.

I was pleased to learn that Nottinghamshire Women’s Aid has been awarded £20,000 by the People’s Postcode Lottery Trust which will help support women to recognise their full potential and to build upon their skills.

This area has a proud history of supporting Women’s Aid and over the years the organisation has grown, providing a range of support and accommodation services for women and their children who are at risk from domestic violence and abuse.

It is good that they will able to provide additional support for women who use their services and enable them to go forward to build better and fulfilled lives.

