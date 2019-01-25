Bassetlaw MP calls for Government to do more to prevent teenage suicides

At Prime Minister’s Questions this week, I raised the tragic story of Nathan Garrett, an 18-year-old from Bassetlaw, writes John Mann MP.

On the Monday before Christmas, Nathan saw his GP and was given an urgent referral to the mental health team.

John Mann MP

On the Tuesday evening he sought help from the crisis team. On the Wednesday Nathan went missing.

On the Thursday, during my volunteers’ Christmas Party, and where I was expecting to see Nathan, I was told that the pressures on him had become too much to bear and he had taken his life.

I told the Prime Minister this week that teenagers who contact the crisis team should be seen within 24 hours and more should be done to prevent suicide.

The Prime Minister said the Government was taking action for suicide prevention and putting more money into mental health treatment on the NHS.

Along with Nathan’s family, I met with the Minister for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention in Parliament and we had a very productive discussion on what the Government can do to prevent any more people taking their own lives.

Nathan was a brilliant young man, a county athletics champion and a talented musician.

He was an incredibly popular individual who was a credit to the area and his family.

I will be having a second meeting with the Minister and Nathan’s family in the future to keep up the campaign to ensure that all teenagers are seen within 24 hours of asking for help and that there is continuity of support.

January 27 is Holocaust Memorial Day, when we remember the six million Jews and five million others murdered and vow to never let an atrocity of that kind ever happen again.

Earlier this week, I spoke in the debate in Parliament remembering the victims of the Holocaust but also all those who continue to tell their stories.

I want to pay a special tribute to all the young women who have come forward in calling out the anti-semitism they face and refuse to let anti-semitism and misogyny be a barrier in public life.