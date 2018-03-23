Bassetlaw man faces crown court for police escape and stealing handcuffs

A Bassetlaw man charged with escaping from police and stealing the handcuffs they put on him has been sent to crown court.

It is alleged that Paul Hancock escaped from a police vehicle in Harworth, on February 21.

He was later re-arrested on March 22.

Hancock, 37, of Amanda Road, Harworth, appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday, charged with theft and escaping from lawful custody.

Because the latter offence is indictable only, he must be dealt with at a crown court.

Nigel Misson, for Hancock, urged magistrates to grant him bail, with conditions.

“If you grant him bail and he turns up, the judge will have a good opportunity to see what he is capable of,” he said.

“It can only be good for him if he does turn up. It can only be bad for him if he doesn’t.”

But magistrates decided there “were substantial grounds” to believe that Hancock would fail to surrender, and he was remanded into custody until he appears at Nottingham Crown Court, on April 20.