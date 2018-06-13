Bassetlaw Hospital staff mark 70 years of NHS with Parkrun feat

Staff at Bassetlaw Hospital laced up their running shoes and joined thousands of other runners who took part in last weekend’s themed Parkrun- celebrating 70 years of the NHS.

The National Health Service turns 70 on July 5, and in celebration NHS England teamed up with Parkrun UK to host the fun run at locations across the country, including Clumber Park, on Saturday.

Hospital staff from secretaries to doctors to nurses donned theatre scrubs and ran, jogged or walked the five kilometre route to mark the contribution of the NHS to the UK, while also encouraging new participants to get more active.

Michelle Cookson, ward manager at Bassetlaw Hospital, was the first member of staff over the finish line in a time of 27:57- a new personal best.

Suzy Brain England, chair of the board at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust, said: “I am very proud that so many of our staff took part in last weekend’s event.

“As we approach the 70th anniversary of the NHS, Parkruns are an excellent way to keep active, get fit and are free.

“With thousands of people taking part in the event it shows the pride we all feel for the NHS.”

On 5 July 1948, the NHS was launched by the then Health Secretary, Aneurin Bevan and for the first time, hospitals, doctors, nurses, pharmacists, opticians and dentists were brought together under one umbrella to provide services for free at the point of delivery.

Over the last 70 years, the NHS has transformed the health and wellbeing of the nation and become the envy of the world.

On the run up to the NHS 70th anniversary there are lots of events taking place locally.

Flourish Enterprises, in partnership with the Trust, are hosting a Summer Fayre on Sunday, July 8 from 11am to 4pm, at Woodfield Park, Tickhill Road in Balby.

There will be a host of interactive health stalls and displays and family-friendly activities including face painting, bouncy castle, fun fair rides, five-a-side football competitions and more.