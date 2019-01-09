Bassetlaw Dragons’ Den offers £5,000 for new enterprise

If you fancy yourself as an entrepreneur, Bassetlaw District Council are hosting their very own Dragons Den, where businesses based in Bassetlaw will have the chance to pitch for a £5,000 prize.

The Bassetlaw Dragons’ Den is back to give one outstanding business or individual a cash boost following last year’s event when Costume Designer, Dan Baker of DannyB Designs walked away with an investment that helped his business go from strength to strength.

Councillor Jo White, cabinet member for regeneration, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for someone who is just starting out in the world of business, or for a company that has hit on the next big idea and needs a cash boost.

“We’d like to see applications from all sectors and after helping our first winner two years ago, I’m looking forward to seeing what innovative ideas our local businesses will be pitching to our panel of Dragons.”

If your business is based in Bassetlaw, has less than 50 employees and you have an innovative idea that you need help to launch, the dragons want to hear from you.

The applicants will be shortlisted to three companies who will be selected to go in front of the panel of Dragons and a live audience on March 6, at Worksop Town Hall.

The successful companies will be required to pitch their idea, make a creative presentation and field questions from the Dragons.

The dragons this year are Susan Hale, founder of Grafton Brewing Company, Amanda Legate, managing partner of RAL Associates, Steve Bennett, director of Traffic Labour Supplies Ltd., and coun Jo White.

Applications should be submitted by 5pm on Friday February 15.

For further information and application form and criteria please contact the council’s economic development team on 01909 533533 or email fiona.humpage@bassetlaw.gov.uk